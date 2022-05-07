 
pakistan
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Fed govt nominates Baligh-ur-Rehman as governor Punjab

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 07, 2022

PML-N leader Baligh-ur-Rehman. — Geo.tv/File
PML-N leader Baligh-ur-Rehman. — Geo.tv/File

  • Summary to appoint Baligh-ur-Rehman as governor Punjab has been sent to President Arif Alvi for approval.
  • If President Arif Alvi approves summary then Rehman would replace incumbent Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.
  • Rehman, who hails from Bhawalpur, was elected from the NA-185 constituency in 2008 and 2013.

The federal government has nominated Baligh-ur-Rehman as the new governor of Punjab, Geo News reported on Saturday

The summary to replace incumbent Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema with Rehman has been sent to President Arif Alvi.

Rehman, who hails from Bhawalpur, was elected from the NA-185 constituency in 2008 and 2013. He had served as the state minister for education, interior and narcotics control when Nawaz Sharif became prime minister after the PML-N’s victory in the 2013 elections.

After Nawaz Sharif’s removal, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi included him in his cabinet and was made a federal minister with a portfolio of education and professional training.

Related items

The Shehbaz Sharif-led government had approached President Arif Alvi twice for the removal of Governor Cheema. Both times the president had instructed the governor to continue holding office until a decision has been made on the summary moved to remove him.

Incumbent Governor Cheema has been causing problems for the PML-N in Punjab ever since he was given the post by Imran Khan during his last days in power. The governor had triggered a constitutional crisis after he was refused to administer the oath to Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz.

Hamza was finally sworn in after the Lahore High Court ordered NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to administer the oath to Hamza.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab Police guarded Farah Khan’s residence for over three years, without reason

Punjab Police guarded Farah Khan’s residence for over three years, without reason
Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain resigns

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain resigns

‘A donkey remains a donkey’: Imran Khan’s comment takes internet by storm

‘A donkey remains a donkey’: Imran Khan’s comment takes internet by storm
Govt warns PTI of 'consequences' if they create chaos during long march

Govt warns PTI of 'consequences' if they create chaos during long march
PM Shehbaz Sharif to address public gathering in Swat today

PM Shehbaz Sharif to address public gathering in Swat today
Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as new Attorney General for Pakistan

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as new Attorney General for Pakistan
Shahid Afridi responds to social media backlash over criticism of Imran Khan

Shahid Afridi responds to social media backlash over criticism of Imran Khan
PPP prepares power-sharing formula for coalition govt in Punjab

PPP prepares power-sharing formula for coalition govt in Punjab
The Glassworker selected for France’s Annecy Animation Festival 2022

The Glassworker selected for France’s Annecy Animation Festival 2022
PTI’s dissident MPs term disqualification references 'baseless, vague'

PTI’s dissident MPs term disqualification references 'baseless, vague'
Blinken invites Bilawal to attend ‘Global Food Security’ meeting in US

Blinken invites Bilawal to attend ‘Global Food Security’ meeting in US
Senior journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui passes away in Brussels

Senior journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqui passes away in Brussels

Latest

view all