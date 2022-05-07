Our govt should've been replaced by more competent people: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File

"Our govt should have been replaced by a more qualified one," says Imran Khan.

"Shehbaz Sharif and the people in his party have cases against them that are under trial," he says.

Imran Khan says the most corrupt man has been imposed on us.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that if his government was to be removed, then it should have been replaced with "more competent" people.

While addressing overseas Pakistanis, Imran Khan said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the people in his party have cases against them that are under trial.

"Father [Shehbaz] is on bail and son [Hamza Shehbaz] used to take small amounts of money," he alleged.

Criticising the incumbent government, the PTI chairman said that the "most corrupt man and his party leaders have been imposed on the nation," adding that "this is not only a conspiracy" against Pakistan but also an "insult".

Talking about the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident, the PTI chairman said that people will chant slogans of chor (theives) and ghaddar (traitors) wherever the Opposition leaders go.

"People chanted slogans against them and they filed a blasphemy case against us," said Imran Khan.

The former prime minister further said he has never been anti-America nor anti-Europe.

"We want to have friendships with other countries and not be their slaves," he added.

Addressing the overseas Pakistanis, he had good relations with former US president Donald Trump and his administration. "America is used to get their work done from here," adding that "I have been opposing the war for 15 years but one of our leaders threatened and involved our country in their war."

He went on to say that "Pakistan had no concern with the 9/11 war" but the Pervez Musharraf involved the country after the US threatened Islamabad.

Imran Khan said that the PTI government had received an invitation from Russia and the governments were already in talks regarding gas and the US was angry with Russia for fixing oil at low prices.

Talking about his ousted government, Imran Khan said he knew what was happening against him back in July as the meetings with the Opposition leaders and dissident members of PTI at the US embassy increased. He claimed that removing a government through a conspiracy is the cruellest thing to do.

He said that the US threatened that Pakistan will have to face the consequences if Imran Khan survived and later, "a no-confidence motion was tabled after the threat".