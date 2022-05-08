 
pakistan
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Aamir Liaquat unfollows Dania Shah on Instagram after she files for divorce

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

Renowned TV personality Aamir Liaquat and his third wife Syeda Dania Shah. Photo: Twitter/@TaNv33rasm/ file
Renowned TV personality Aamir Liaquat and his third wife Syeda Dania Shah. Photo: Twitter/@TaNv33rasm/ file     

KARACHI: A day after Syeda Dania Shah — the third wife of MNA Aamir Liaquat — revealed she had filed for divorce from her husband, the renowned TV personality unfollowed her on Instagram.

On Saturday, Dania Shah had filed for a khula (woman's right to divorce) from her husband, saying that the lawmaker was not how he seemed on TV and "is worst than the devil".

Talking about her relationship with her husband, Dania said that Aamir is not how he seems on television and said that her four months of marriage with him was nothing but "torment".

In response to her allegations, Aamir Liaquat shared a few voice notes on his Instagram handle. On one of his Instagram stories, he praised his first and second wives and said: “Although they were not divorced, the two were noble.” He said they "did not ruin his honour". Liaquat said they first detached his name from them and then sought divorce.

Criticising Dania, Liaquat remarked, "How brave you are to get a divorce at the age of 15, now I unfollow you”.

Dania Shah approaches court for divorce

A day earlier, Syeda Dania Shah had filed for a khula (woman's right to divorce) from her husband, saying that the lawmaker was not like how he looked on tv and "is worst than the devil".

Dania alleged that the PTI lawmaker used to keep her in a small room.

"He would beat me after being intoxicated," Dania said, adding that "Aamir is threatening me and my family with severe consequences."

Apart from divorce, Dania has lodged other cases in a family court. In her petition, she has requested the court to order her husband to pay the haq mehr of over Rs115 million, house and jewellery.

The hearing of the case is set to take place on June 7.

