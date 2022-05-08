 
pakistan
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

If PTI's long march leads to bloodshed, govt will stop it: Marriyum Aurangzeb

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

 
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking during a press conference. — PID
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb speaking during a press conference. — PID

  • Information minister says nothing is bothering Imran Khan more than the fact that Shehbaz Sharif has become country's premier.
  • Says there was no conspiracy as claimed by Imran.
  • Says Imran trampled on honour of country by letting IMF sway over SBP.

LAHORE: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday announced that if the PTI's planned long march to Islamabad leads to bloodshed, then the government will take measures to stop it.

Her comment came in response to former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed's statement when he expressed his fears that the PTI's planned long march might get "bloody" and demanded the "powerful quarters" to intervene.

Speaking during a press conference in Lahore, Aurangzeb criticised former prime minister Imran Khan and said that nothing is bothering him more than the fact that Shehbaz Sharif has become the country's premier through a democratic process.

"An incompetent, thief and corrupt prime minister was removed from power through a no-confidence motion," said Aurangzeb, adding that his allies left him because he failed to fulfil his promises. 

She further said that Imran Khan, through his "independence march", will not be able to distract the attention of the masses from the Farah Gogi corruption scandal.

Addressing Khan's alleged US-backed conspiracy which, according to him, led to his ouster from the government, Aurangzeb asked: "What kind of atomic bomb were you making that the United States felt threatened by you and sought to remove you from power?"

"There was no conspiracy. Imran Khan is not sad about his ouster but he cannot tolerate Shehbaz Sharif replacing him," she said, adding that Shehbaz did not get a single vote from a "turncoat" to become the premier. 

She said that despite being in power for almost four years, Imran Khan is still hurling accusations against his opponents. 

Shedding light on Imran Khan's foreign policy and the decision of his government to allow the International Monetary Fund to sway over the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by giving it autonomy, the information minister said that it was PM Shehbaz Sharif who broke the country free of shackles and approached friendly countries for the sake of Pakistan's development.

"Shehbaz Sharif did not become a beggar by trampling on the honour of the country like you," she said. 

Criticising the former premier further, Aurangzeb said that the PTI-led government had gagged the Opposition as well as the media for four years.

Speaking high of the PML-N government, she said: "We have always accepted criticism if it is for the better. We stood by the journalists when they were bullied."

More From Pakistan:

Names of expats can be put on ECL for offensive, seditious social media posts: FIA

Names of expats can be put on ECL for offensive, seditious social media posts: FIA
Put as many containers as you want, 2 million people will come to Islamabad: Imran Khan tells govt

Put as many containers as you want, 2 million people will come to Islamabad: Imran Khan tells govt
Defamatory, provocative statements against armed forces extremely damaging: ISPR

Defamatory, provocative statements against armed forces extremely damaging: ISPR
PM Shehbaz Sharif orders emergency steps to deal with Hunza glacial flooding

PM Shehbaz Sharif orders emergency steps to deal with Hunza glacial flooding
Aamir Liaquat unfollows Dania Shah on Instagram after she files for divorce

Aamir Liaquat unfollows Dania Shah on Instagram after she files for divorce
PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore

PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital in Lahore
Govt decides to make MQM-P's Nasreen Jalil Sindh governor

Govt decides to make MQM-P's Nasreen Jalil Sindh governor
Maiden NA session following set up of coalition govt under PM Shehbaz tomorrow

Maiden NA session following set up of coalition govt under PM Shehbaz tomorrow
Glacial lake flooding leaves Hunza, Gilgit disconnected

Glacial lake flooding leaves Hunza, Gilgit disconnected

Police rescue family that had gone missing on its way to Kund Malir Beach

Police rescue family that had gone missing on its way to Kund Malir Beach
Govt should renegotiate bailout package with IMF, says Ishaq Dar

Govt should renegotiate bailout package with IMF, says Ishaq Dar
Our govt should've been replaced by more competent people: Imran Khan

Our govt should've been replaced by more competent people: Imran Khan

Latest

view all