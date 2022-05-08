 
Ayeza Khan serves a killer look in mint green top

Pakistan’s much-adored actress Ayeza Khan wowed fans with her breathtaking look as she shared new photos on social media.

The diva stunned onlookers with her chic look as she took to Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and left fans mesmerised with her ageless beauty.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress opted for a mint green outfit for her ‘travel’ as she paired the top with comfy shoes.

In the pictures, the 31-year-old actress can be seen taking selfies as she is ready to embark on her journey.

Fans were blown away by Ayeza’s beauty as compliments flooded the comment section of the post.

