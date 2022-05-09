'Zero tolerance': PM Shehbaz Sharif orders strict ban on sugar export

A handful of sugar on a woman's palm. — Reuters/ file

PM Shehbaz Sharif says stern action will be taken against smuggling and hoarding.

Says ban has been imposed to stabilise the sugar prices and stock.

Says there will be "zero tolerance" for officials found negligent in their duties.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar to stabilise prices and stock of sugar, keeping in view the increasing demand at home.



Taking to Twitter, the premier also warned of stern action against smuggling and hoarding and those involved in it. He said that there will be "zero tolerance" for officials in case of negligence towards their duties.

"Given the domestic demand, I have ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar. There will be [...] strict action against smuggling & hoarding. Absolutely zero tolerance for those found negligent in their duties," PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote.