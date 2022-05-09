Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘adding burden’ to ‘already frail Queen’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a warning against adding “another burden” to an “already frail” Queen.

Royal expert Angela Levin made this claim in her interview with GB News.

There she was quoted saying, “I think it is wrong for them to bring their small children over at this time.”

“The Queen is going to be very heavily in demand. There is a lot she has to do during that weekend.”

“It will be hard for her because she doesn't have the energy nor the mobility.”

“To have small children, who don't know her, coming around for tea is another burden on her.”

“They could have come any time before now, and done it quietly and nicely, and that would have been a very special and intimate family event.”

“But with so much going on during the Jubilee, it is just the wrong time. In my view, it's another chance to make more money out of Netflix.”



