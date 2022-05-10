 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber has talent and skills to crossover from an entertainment background into boxing

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Justin Bieber has talent and skills to crossover from an entertainment background into boxing

Canadian musician Justin Bieber has been having secret sparring sessions and is being targeted for a role in a Rocky-style boxing film about legendary Ukrainian fighter Dmitriy Salita.

Gregory Allen Howard, screenwriter, reckons the pop star has the potential to follow in Paul's footsteps after being left impressed by his boxing skills.

YouTube star Paul, 25, has already made a successful transition into the world of boxing. Paul has won all five of his bouts, including two against ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Howard told Vegas Insider: "From what I've seen of Justin Bieber, he has the talent and the boxing skill to crossover from an entertainment background into boxing - he has the ability to become the next Jake Paul."

"I saw Justin spar and he's got skills. I'm not telling you he's ready to be the middleweight champion of the world but he’s not bad. The hard thing in a boxing movie is to move like a boxer. 

Hailey Bieber's sweetheart apparently was taking some lessons, he was really quite credible. "There's a little clip of him on YouTube or something. He's very credible as a boxer." 

Justin Bieber is being scouted for a role in the film, he could also decide to put his boxing skills to use elsewhere. The singer has been involved in a long-running feud with Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise.

