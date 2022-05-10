 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
Britney Spears’ racy photo dump on Instagram sparks concerns among fans

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Pop music sensation Britney Spears has taken the internet by storm after sharing a series of her bold pictures on Instagram.

The Toxic crooner, who recently announced her pregnancy with partner Sam Asghari, revealed that she is now becoming more confident about her body, shortly after admitting that her father used to make her ‘feel ugly’ as a child.

On Tuesday, the Gimme More singer posted three sets of her racy images on social media, which left the internet with divided opinions.

Posting the ‘photo dump’ on Instagram, Spears, said she took the pictures before she discovered she was expecting her third child. “Why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation???” she captioned one of the posts.

Captioning another post, the Baby One More Time singer revealed that she took the photos with a selfie stick, and wrote, “Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself.”

Reacting to her pictures, many of her followers showered love and praise in the comments and expressed their happiness that she felt confident enough to share the photos after being freed from her conservatorship in November 2021.

While many expressed their concerns that the Queen of Pop might not be emotionally stable. “This girl she is sick, she is crying for help,” one fan wrote.

One fan felt as though personal trainer Sam should have stepped in to stop the singer from posting the revealing images, “If your man had respect for u he'd never let you post half things you do! Leave some mystery…”

