Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey can't escape the backlash

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has been a big hit at the box office but not everyone is talking about the movie for the same reason.

Even before it came out, it was already creating massive buzz and that has only continued after its release.

One of the biggest rumours was about Elliot Page as many people online claimed that Page was playing the famous warrior Achilles.

But when the movie was finally released, fans found out that wasn't true as Page actually plays Sinon, a Greek soldier who helps the Greeks to enter Troy.

The rumour spread so much that many people believed it before checking the facts.

The movie, however, also divided people over how it tells the old Greek story. Nolan mostly follows Homer's The Odyssey, but he also adds parts from other ancient stories.

Some experts, however, think that those changes should not have been made while others believe they make the movie easier for today's audience to enjoy.

Another thing people have talked about is the role of the Greek gods.

In the original story, they play a huge part in what happens as in the movie, Nolan puts more focus on the people instead.

The Interstellar director also gives female characters more important scenes and removes some of the story's harsh moments.

Even with all the debate, one thing is clear and that is the movie has made many people curious about The Odyssey.