MrBeast shares first wedding photos after quietly marrying Thea Booysen

MrBeast, 28, and Thea Booysen, 27, have been together since 2022

MrBeast is officially a married man!

The YouTube superstar — whose real name is James Donaldson — surprised fans by announcing on Tuesday, July 21, that he had tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Thea Booysen, sharing a collection of wedding photos from what appeared to be a romantic beach ceremony.

“I found MrsBeast,” he captioned the post, “and it was the best day of my life.”

Thea, who has updated her Instagram name to Thea Donaldson, shared the same photos celebrating their big day.

For the ceremony, MrBeast, 28, wore a crisp white blazer accented by a matching rose and black trousers, while Thea, 27, stunned in an elegant white wedding gown.

The announcement comes just days after MrBeast hinted that wedding plans were the reason behind a missed YouTube upload. On July 11, he joked on X, “No upload today, may or may not be getting married and a little occupied,” sparking speculation among fans that proved to be true.

The newlyweds first met in 2022 at a dinner hosted by a mutual friend and soon began dating. Their relationship reached another milestone on Christmas Day 2024, when MrBeast proposed.

In the months leading up to the wedding, Thea gave followers a glimpse into the celebrations, including photos from her bachelorette trip to Italy, where she proudly wore a “Bride-to-Be” sash throughout the festivities.