Jacob Elordi reveals ‘torture' reality behind 'Euphoria' rattle snake scene

Jacob Elordi has revealed he spent two days locked in a coffin with a boa constrictor for his character Nate's death scene in the final season of Euphoria, and the snake was far less cooperative than the script required.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host and fellow Euphoria star Colman Domingo, Elordi described the filming experience in characteristically dry fashion.

"I got locked in a coffin for two days straight with prosthetics and a fake tongue, and I couldn't see out of my eyes. And then Sam put snakes into the coffin," he said of series creator Sam Levinson.

The snake in question was a boa constrictor, which was later transformed into a rattlesnake for the show.

The problem, Elordi explained, was that his reptilian co-star had absolutely no interest in being menacing.

"He had a very nice personality. He was very docile and very sleepy. I don't think he'd had a lot of sun. So I was kind of nudging him, trying to get him to get active and do the scene, because he was meant to be threatening. But he was like a little dog. He just kept curling up at my feet."

The coffin sequence was the climax of a bruising final season for Elordi's character, who spent much of the run being pursued and beaten by henchmen after a real-estate deal went badly wrong.

"I think Sam brought me back to torture me," he said. "It was like, six weeks of me just getting beat by a seven-foot guy. I was just running the whole time."

When Domingo mentioned Nate's death, the studio audience let out an audible "aww", which Elordi greeted with theatrical exasperation.

"Thanks. Finally, after eight years of all of you saying, 'F*ck Nate, kill Nate, Nate's a piece of sh*t', yeah, I read your tweets, now you're sad. Hmm."

Reflecting on what Euphoria has meant for his career, Elordi was more sincere.

"It really changed my whole life. It's an incredible thing. I don't know if I'll ever fathom the sort of size of that show and what it did for me."

Turning to Domingo, he added: "I mean, we're in movies now! Like, you're leading Spielberg movies and I'm working with Ridley Scott. It's crazy."

Elordi's next film, Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars, premieres on 28 August.