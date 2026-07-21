Jennifer Aniston’s surprise book event role gets Hollywood talking

Jennifer Aniston is showing up for boyfriend Jim Curtis–but not everyone in Hollywood is convinced it’s just a sweet show of support.

The actress is expected to appear alongside Curtis at his upcoming New York book event, where tickets reportedly cost more than $100.

While fans are excited, insiders claim the buzz has less to do with the book and more to do with the woman sitting beside the author.

“Let’s be honest—Jennifer is the attraction,” one insider told Rob Shutter.

“People aren’t spending over a hundred dollars because they’re desperate to hear Jim talk about his book. They’re buying a ticket hoping to catch a glimpse of Jennifer. Without her, this event wouldn’t be generating nearly as much buzz.”

According to another source, some of Aniston’s friends are questioning whether her celebrity status is becoming part of the marketing campaign.

“The worry isn’t that Jim wrote a book,” the insider said.

“It’s that Jennifer’s fame is doing all the heavy lifting. Her friends are fiercely protective of her, and some think the lines between supportive girlfriend and marketing strategy are starting to blur.”

Those close to the couple strongly disagree.

“Jennifer wanted to be there,” another insider insisted. “Nobody twisted her arm. She believes in Jim, she’s proud of him, and she’s happy to support his work.”

Whether it’s romance or marketing, one thing seems certain–the spotlight is following Jennifer, as always.