Marc Anthony embraces fatherhood eighth time

Marc Anthony has become a father for the eighth time at 57, welcoming a baby girl with his wife Nadia Ferreira.

The singer and the model, 27, announced the arrival of their daughter Myla on social media, sharing the news with fans in an emotional post.

"What a great blessing to be able to share with you the arrival of our precious MYLA," they wrote, translated from Spanish.

"You can't imagine the happiness we have at home, we are over the moon."

Myla is the couple's second child together.

They also share three-year-old son Marco. Anthony and Ferreira married in 2023 in a star-studded ceremony at the Perez Art Museum in Miami.

The new arrival adds to an already large and blended family for the Latin music legend.

He shares 18-year-old twins Emme and Max with his most famous ex-partner, Jennifer Lopez, with whom he was married for ten years before their 2011 split.

He is also father to Chase, 35, and Arianna, 31, from a relationship with Debbie Rosado, and Cristian, 25, and Ryan, 22, from his first marriage to model Dayanara Torres.

A marriage to model Shannon Di Lima in 2014 ended in divorce less than two years later.

The baby news arrives just weeks after Anthony and Lopez shared a memorable moment on stage at the Latin Grammy Awards, where she presented him with a career achievement award and the pair ended their performance with a kiss.

Lopez told the crowd at the time that Anthony would "always be many things in my life, a mentor, a soulmate, a father."

It was a sentiment that, with the arrival of little Myla, takes on a fresh resonance.