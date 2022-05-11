 
Man booked for raping daughters

Protesters hold a sign as they participate in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai, on December 29, 2012. — Reuters
  • 50-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping daughters.
  • Mother of victims catches her husband red-handed while raping 24-year-old daughter.
  • ASI Avtar Singh said that police lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (2) F, 376A, and 506 of IPC.

Police arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping his 24-year-old and 18-year-old daughters, The Hindustan Times reported. 

The 48-year-old mother of the victims lodged a complaint with the police. She said that she has five daughters, out of which two are married, one is 18, and the other two are minors.

She stated that she had caught her husband "red-handed" while he was raping their 24-year-old daughter. When she warned him that she would lodge a complaint against him, he promised he would not repeat the crime. 

Later, the young woman got married and it was assumed that the situation would settle down.

Over the past few months, she said that she had noticed a behavioural change in her 18-year-old. On being asked multiple times, she shared her father had raped her when her mother was out of town.

ASI Avtar Singh said that police lodged an FIR under Sections 376 (2) F, 376A, and 506 of IPC and booked him immediately after receiving the complaint. 

