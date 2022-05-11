Asif Ali Zardari calls for 'out of the box' solutions to fix economy

KARACHI: Ex-president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday called for "out of the box" solutions to fix Pakistan's economy as the country faces an uphill task on the fiscal front.



The PPP co-chairman, in a press conference flanked by senior party leadership, said the incumbent government would move towards general elections after introducing electoral reforms.

“Electoral and NAB (National Accountability Bureau) reforms are included in our game plan," the ex-president said, noting that if elections are held before reforms, then any government that comes into powers will face the issues that the past and present regimes are facing.

