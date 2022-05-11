 
15 dead as truck and van collide in Jamshoro

The van collided with a truck in Jamshoro on May 11, 2022. — Twitter/ThePakDaily
  • Initial death toll from Jamshoro accident was 13.
  • Later, two injured people succumbed to wounds.
  • A total of 10 injured people are in hospital.
  • CM tells officials to cooperate with affectees.

HYDERABAD: Fifteen people died Wednesday and 10 others were left injured after a truck and van collided at the Indus Highway in the Jamshoro district of Sindh, the senior superintendent of police said.

The initial death toll was 13, but later, two injured people — who along with other victims were shifted to a nearby hospital — succumbed to their wounds, the SSP said, as he mentioned that the affectees belonged to Kandiaro.

The incident occurred when a speedy truck hit a van near Jamshoro's Manjhand area, the SSP added.

In response, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah expressed grief and directed the commissioner, deputy commissioner, and SSP Hyderabad to ensure cooperation with the affectees.

The chief minister said arrangements should be made to send the bodies of the deceased to their respective areas. "I should be kept updated about the relief works in this regard," he told the officials.

