Not 2-3 months, but it will take years to reverse Imran Khan's wrongdoings: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz speaking during a jalsa in Swabi. — YouTube/ PTV News Live

Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan lost his sanity along with power.

Says Imran used "threat letter" to hide incompetency.

Says PTI-led government has left country in shambles.

SWABI: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that the "mess" left behind by former prime minister Imran Khan during his almost four-year rule cannot be fixed within a couple of months but it would take up to two to three years.

Speaking during a jalsa in Swabi, Maryam said that Imran Khan should be allowed to mingle with the masses as people will themselves question his incompetence.

"Imran has lost his sanity due to his ouster," Maryam said, adding that owing to his unstable mental condition, he resorts to hurling abuses at the army, the judiciary, the media, as well as politicians.

"When you were in power, all the state institutions were good but ever since you have been ousted, you started considering everyone Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs," she said.

She further said that the masses cannot be fooled as they are well aware of Imran Niazi's gimmicks.

"The only difference is that those who earlier favoured you have now withdrawn their support," she said. "Why should the armed forces pay the price of your shortcomings?"

She went on to say that Imran Khan is solely responsible for all of his wrongdoings and blunders, therefore, he alone should bear their brunt.

During her speech, Maryam thanked the people of Swabi for supporting PML-N and said that she is grateful that the country was finally able to get rid of an oppressive government.

"Thank God we were finally able to get rid of people who ran the country on the basis of magic and witchcraft," she said.

She further said that in the next elections, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also get rid of Imran Khan.

"The man who ruled the country for four years cannot even speak about the accomplishments of his government for four seconds," the PML-N leader said.

"Since he couldn't talk about his achievement, he had to resort to using the support of a fake diplomatic cable," she said. "The alleged threat letter was just an excuse as the real reason behind it was to hide his incompetency."

She added the nation knows there was no conspiracy against Imran Khan.

"You were neither removed by Nawaz Sharif nor was there any foreign involvement in your ouster," she maintained. "Your MNAs kicked you out through a motion of no-confidence."



Taking a jibe at the PTI chairman, Maryam said that his dissident MNAs are now asking for a PML-N ticket for the next election, adding that it was a matter of shame for Imran Niazi.

Maryam also taunted the PTI chief for enjoying helicopter rides throughout his four-year term and alleged that he used funds from the national exchequer for his personal expenses.

"For four years, he remained ignorant of the plight of the masses. But now, the nation will not allow you to conceal your incompetency under the garb of a conspiracy."



Praising the incumbent coalition government, Maryam said that Pakistan was plunging into misery during the rule of the PTI but the situation was salvaged after the new government took over.

"The PTI-led government has left the country in shambles," she said, adding that Imran Khan destroyed the economy by taking a loan worth Rs25,000 billion but couldn't even lay a brick towards the country's development.

Shedding light on the deteriorating condition of the country's economy, Maryam said: "We assumed that Pakistan was admitted to the ICU owing to its condition, but a month later, it turned out that the country was on a ventilator."

She, however, added that, unlike Imran Khan, the new government will not keep on whining about things.

The PML-N vice president then suggested the people of Swabi vote wisely and said: "Don't you think that it is the right of KP to progress, just like Punjab? For God's sake, vote for your progress in the next elections."