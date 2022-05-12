 
Thursday May 12 2022
Meghan Markle wants US to ease burden on exhausted working moms

Thursday May 12, 2022

Meghan Markle is helping to ease the burden on overworked working moms.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex along with the Marshall Plan for Moms announced ‘National Business Coalition for Child Care’ in collaboration with the Archewell Foundation.

The new venture aims to support working mothers by creating new policies for them, thereby supporting the economy of the US. 

Founder of Marshall Plan for Moms and Girls Who Code, Reshma Saujani said: “Our report shows that you can attract, retain and advance women in the workforce only through the provision of offering child-care benefits.”

The Duchess said in a statement: “Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much.

“This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty.

“As it’s been said many times, it takes a village to raise a child.”

She added: “Today, we’re sending a message that childcare isn’t just a community imperative - it’s a business imperative.

“Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families.”

Meghan's initiative comes after the Duchess shared overwhelming experience of adjusting to married life with Prince Harry and welcoming firstborn Archie.

