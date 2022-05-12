FIA decides not to pursue money laundering case against PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza

Hamza Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, arrives at the provincial assembly before his election as Chief Minister of Punjab in Lahore on April 16, 2022 (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister, at the national assembly, in Islamabad, on April 11, 2022. — AFP/PID/File

PM Shehbaz Sharif and son CM Hamza are facing charges in Rs16billion money laundering case.

Special prosecutor says DG FIA has decided not to appear in the court against PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, FIA's special court had issued an order that it will indict PM Shehbaz, CM Punjab Hamza on May 14.



LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided not to pursue a money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and others, Geo News reported Wednesday.



Special judge central Ijaz Hassan Awan said the request submitted by the FIA’s prosecution team has been made a part of the record. He also issued a written order on their request.

The court said that after the hearing on April 11, the FIA had submitted a petition stating that the concerned authorities are no more interested in the trial. “Director-General FIA has decided not to appear in the court against Shehbaz Sharif,” FIA’s special prosecutor said.



“… Usman Riaz Gill, advocate appeared and filed a written application intimating that DG FIA through [investigation officer] of this case conveyed to Mr Sikandar Zulqarnain Saleem, Advocate learned Special Prosecutor not to appear in this case as the accused in the case are going to elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chief Minister of the province of Punjab and the concerned quarters are not interested to prosecute the accused persons,” the order read.

“Request is made to place said petition on the record. Said application is accordingly taken on the record and be annexed with the case,” the document read.

Court to indict Shehbaz, Hamza on May 14

Earlier, on the last hearing, the FIA's special court had issued an order that it will indict PM Shehbaz and CM Punjab Hamza.



The special court had to indict the father-son duo and others allegedly involved in the case in April, but due to the absence of PM Shehbaz, the process was delayed.

In the last hearing on April 27, the premier did not appear before the court and, as a result, in its written order, the special court summoned him, Hamza, and all the other suspects on May 14.

"It is being made clear to all the parties that on the next hearing, we will indict them [...] all the suspects should ensure their attendance," the special court's order had said.

The court had noted that it could not indict the suspects in the last hearing due to the absence of the prime minister.