Thursday May 12 2022
Imprudent comments by politicians about Peshawar Corps Commander Lt Gen Faiz Hameed very inappropriate: ISPR

Thursday May 12, 2022

Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood handing over the command of Peshawar Corps to Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed. — ISPR
  • ISPR says such statements "undermine honour and morale of institution and its leadership".
  • Says Peshawar Corps is an “illustrious formation” that has been “spearheading national war against terrorism for over two decades”.
  • Says one of most competent, professional officers is entrusted with the responsibility to lead Peshawar Corps.

Taking note of the “imprudent comments” issued by some "important senior politicians" about the Peshawar Corps commander, the military's media has termed such statements about Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as "very inappropriate”.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) noted that Peshawar Corps is an “illustrious formation” of the Pakistan Army that has been “spearheading the national war against terrorism for over two decades”.

“One of the most competent and professional officers is entrusted with the responsibility to lead this prestigious formation. Imprudent comments made by important senior politicians recently about Corps Commander Peshawar are very inappropriate,” said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing noted that such statements “undermine the honour and morale of the institution and its leadership”.

“It is expected that the senior political leadership of the country refrains from passing objectionable remarks against the institution whose brave officers and men are constantly putting their lives on the line to guard the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan,” concluded the ISPR.

We repeatedly request to keep armed forces away from political discourse: DG ISPR

Shortly after the statement was issued, Director-General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the armed forces of the country have made "repeated requests" to keep them away from political discourse.

Speaking to a private news channel, the DG ISPR said that for the last few days, the political leadership of the country has been issuing some "very inappropriate statements" about the armed forces.

"We have repeatedly made requests not to drag the army into political matters," he said, adding that the armed forces have "nothing to do with politics as per the law and Constitution of the country."

He further said that the Constitution has clarified the procedure of appointing the army chief. 

"We, as an institution, have been showing tolerance for a long time," Maj Gen Babar said, adding that as a country, Pakistan faces numerous challenges. 

"The army is playing an important role in the internal security of the country on all fronts, therefore, the focus of the military leadership is on those responsibilities."

We, therefore, once again request the media and the politicians not to drag the army into political matters.

He said that talking about the post of the army chief without any reason is tantamount to making it controversial.

"It is neither in the interest of the country nor in the interest of the institution to talk about the position of the army chief without any reason," he said.

