Amnesty scheme for two passport, CNIC holders

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved an amnesty scheme for people holding two passports and the same number of computerised national identity cards (CNICs), asking them to surrender one passport and CNIC to avoid legal action.

A summary sent by the Interior Ministry to the federal government for the amnesty scheme was approved in the last cabinet meeting, said a statement, according to The News.

The amnesty scheme will remain effective until December 31.

The Section 6 (1) (j) of the Passports Act reads: "A person shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both if they obtain more than one passport either in the same or different names by concealing the fact of already being in possession of a passport."

A spokesperson for the ministry said that legal action would be taken against people who did not surrender their illegal identity cards and travel documents.

He said Pakistanis living in Pakistan and abroad could benefit from the scheme, adding that the ministry has also directed the department concerned to publicise the amnesty scheme properly.

Earlier, the federal government had announced six schemes from 2006 to 2016, and as a result, over 12,000 passports were cancelled. According to the interior ministry statistics, the latest move would help cancel over 38,000 Pakistani passports.