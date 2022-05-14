 
pakistan
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Shakeel Anjum

Amnesty scheme for two passport, CNIC holders

By
Shakeel Anjum

Saturday May 14, 2022

A person holding a Pakistani passport. — AFP
A person holding a Pakistani passport. — AFP

  • Latest move to help cancel over 38,000 passports, data shows.
  • The amnesty scheme was approved in the last cabinet meeting.
  • Legal action to be taken against those who did not surrender them.

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved an amnesty scheme for people holding two passports and the same number of computerised national identity cards (CNICs), asking them to surrender one passport and CNIC to avoid legal action.

A summary sent by the Interior Ministry to the federal government for the amnesty scheme was approved in the last cabinet meeting, said a statement, according to The News.

The amnesty scheme will remain effective until December 31.

The Section 6 (1) (j) of the Passports Act reads: "A person shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both if they obtain more than one passport either in the same or different names by concealing the fact of already being in possession of a passport."

A spokesperson for the ministry said that legal action would be taken against people who did not surrender their illegal identity cards and travel documents.

He said Pakistanis living in Pakistan and abroad could benefit from the scheme, adding that the ministry has also directed the department concerned to publicise the amnesty scheme properly.

Earlier, the federal government had announced six schemes from 2006 to 2016, and as a result, over 12,000 passports were cancelled. According to the interior ministry statistics, the latest move would help cancel over 38,000 Pakistani passports.

More From Pakistan:

‘Neutrals’ were not neutral in foreign conspiracy: Shireen Mazari

‘Neutrals’ were not neutral in foreign conspiracy: Shireen Mazari
Khawaja Asif says major decisions to revamp economy in next 48 hours

Khawaja Asif says major decisions to revamp economy in next 48 hours
PTI Sialkot jalsa: DC says crackdown launched as party tried to hold rally on private property

PTI Sialkot jalsa: DC says crackdown launched as party tried to hold rally on private property
Senior journalist Fahd Hussain appointed as Special Assistant to PM

Senior journalist Fahd Hussain appointed as Special Assistant to PM
COVID-19 screening tests stopped for inbound flights from Gulf countries

COVID-19 screening tests stopped for inbound flights from Gulf countries
Establishment is calling me, but I've blocked their numbers: Imran Khan

Establishment is calling me, but I've blocked their numbers: Imran Khan
Pakistan condoles passing away of UAE president

Pakistan condoles passing away of UAE president

Not in position to give order for referendum on presidential form of govt: CJP

Not in position to give order for referendum on presidential form of govt: CJP
Pakistan to conduct rapid antigen tests for inbound flights from Gulf countries

Pakistan to conduct rapid antigen tests for inbound flights from Gulf countries
Cannot rule out foreign agencies' involvement in Karachi's Saddar blast: officials

Cannot rule out foreign agencies' involvement in Karachi's Saddar blast: officials

Imran Khan warns govt of dire consequences if election date not announced

Imran Khan warns govt of dire consequences if election date not announced
President Arif Alvi approves CCI reconstitution

President Arif Alvi approves CCI reconstitution

Latest

view all