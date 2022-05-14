 
Showbiz
Saturday May 14 2022
Zoya Akhtar unveils first look of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer ‘The Archies’

Saturday May 14, 2022

Zoya Akhtar dropped the first glimpse of her much-awaited film The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda for the first time in lead roles.

The movie is an Indian adaptation of Archie’s Comics also featuring Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

Sharing the poster of the film, the Gully Boy director wrote, “Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in.”


Akhtar also treated fans with the first teaser of the movie introducing the cast as they all goof around in vintage attires exuding the 60s vibes.

“Ain't nothing like old school,” Akhtar wrote. “Grab your gang 'cause The Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!”

In the upcoming film, Nanda will portray the role of Archie Andrews while Khan and Kapoor will be seen as Betty and Veronica.

Alia Bhatt gushed over the director as she wrote in the comments, “Zoe you genius!!!!!”

Fames Bollywood director Karan Johar also appreciated Akhtar, he wrote, “This has my full heart!!!! Zo zo zo! You the best!!!!!!”

“These incredible kids are going to be so so so good!” Johar added.

Hrithik Roshan commented with a heart and clapping emojis, “Too too good zo.”

Praising Akhtar, veteran star Anil Kapoor wrote, “Looking awesome delicious.”


