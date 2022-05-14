 
pakistan
Saturday May 14 2022
By
APP

Ministry to hold balloting for govt Hajj scheme on Sunday

By
APP

Saturday May 14, 2022

Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 21, 2015.
Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca September 21, 2015.

  • Balloting to select Hajj pilgrims to be held on Sunday.
  • 32,000 pilgrims will be selected out of total 63,666 applicants.
  • This year total Hajj cost expected to be Rs700,000 to Rs1 million.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will hold balloting on Sunday to select over 32,000 successful intending pilgrims out of the total 63,666 applicants who wish to perform the religious obligation through the Government Hajj Scheme.

In a talk with APP on Saturday, Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt told that the ministry had not extended the last date for the submission of Hajj applications due to time constraints.

He said for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis, the last date for submission of passports was Zu al-Qadah 20.

He said the process of receiving Hajj applications started on May 1, and continued till May 13, through various designated branches of the 14 scheduled banks.

He said Pakistan received a Hajj quota of 81,132 pilgrims this year which was being distributed with the ratio of 40:60 percentages to the government and private schemes respectively.

Butt, while estimating the Hajj expenses, said this year the total cost of the pilgrimage was expected to be Rs700,000 to Rs1 million, however, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has not provided the details of mandatory expenses yet.

The ministry would announce the overall Hajj cost only after receiving details of mandatory expenses from the quarters concerned, he added.

He said the ministry had launched a ‘Hajj Helpline’ with landline numbers – 051-9205696 and 051-9216980-82 to facilitate and guide the pilgrims, who could also get guidance from the official WhatsApp number 0306-3332555 via the short messaging service (SMS).

It may be mentioned that personal smart phones are mandatory for the pilgrims, who will have to download two approved mobile applications Tawakkalna and Eatmarna as per the instructions of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Ummah.

The Saudi authorities have launched the two mobile apps to facilitate the overseas pilgrims for performing Umrah and Hajj, and to obtain visit permits for the Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madina.

The Hajj is open to those who have received the approved COVID-19 vaccinations by the Saudi Ministry of Health and the pilgrims are required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result performed within 72 hours of the time of departure to the Saudi Arabia. 

The people above the age of 65 years cannot perform Hajj this year.

More From Pakistan:

Year's first lunar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan

Year's first lunar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan
'Heatwave like conditions' likely to persist in most parts of country next week: PMD

'Heatwave like conditions' likely to persist in most parts of country next week: PMD
Indictment of PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case delayed again

Indictment of PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case delayed again
Govt to complete constitutional tenure: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Govt to complete constitutional tenure: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Being apolitical is the only option

Being apolitical is the only option
We will not forgive those behind attack on Chinese teachers: FM Bilawal Bhutto

We will not forgive those behind attack on Chinese teachers: FM Bilawal Bhutto
PM Shehbaz to offer condolences on Sheikh Khalifa's demise during UAE visit

PM Shehbaz to offer condolences on Sheikh Khalifa's demise during UAE visit
PTI’s defiant MPAs cite technicalities to evade punitive action by ECP

PTI’s defiant MPAs cite technicalities to evade punitive action by ECP
Amnesty scheme for two passport, CNIC holders

Amnesty scheme for two passport, CNIC holders
‘Neutrals’ were not neutral in foreign conspiracy: Shireen Mazari

‘Neutrals’ were not neutral in foreign conspiracy: Shireen Mazari
Khawaja Asif says major decisions to revamp economy in next 48 hours

Khawaja Asif says major decisions to revamp economy in next 48 hours

Latest

view all