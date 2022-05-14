Janhvi Kapoor ‘can’t wait for the world’ to see sis Khushi Kapoor in debut film ‘The Archies’

Janhvi Kapoor could not hide her excitement on the poster and teaser release of the highly anticipated movie The Archies.

Taking to Instagram, the Dhadak actor gushed over her sister Khushi Kapoor, who will mark her Bollywood debut with the musical drama.

Sharing the poster of the movie, the 25-year-old wrote, “CAN YOU KEEP CALM?!?!?!! I CANT????? CAN YOU BREATHE!!!! BECAUSE I CaNT!!!!!”

“If this isn’t THE MOST EXCITING THING idk what is!!!!!??????!!!! You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there’s no one better than Zoya Akhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies!” Janhvi added.

“And my sister!!! Khushi Kapoor,” she continued. “I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine.

Sending love to her younger sibling, Janhvi concluded her note, “I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies.”

The movie, an Indian adaptation of the Archie Comics, also stars Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan in lead roles.

