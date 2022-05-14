 
Showbiz
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor ‘can’t wait for the world’ to see sis Khushi Kapoor in debut film ‘The Archies’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor ‘can’t wait for the world’ to see sis Khushi Kapoor in debut film ‘The Archies’
Janhvi Kapoor ‘can’t wait for the world’ to see sis Khushi Kapoor in debut film ‘The Archies’

Janhvi Kapoor could not hide her excitement on the poster and teaser release of the highly anticipated movie The Archies.

Taking to Instagram, the Dhadak actor gushed over her sister Khushi Kapoor, who will mark her Bollywood debut with the musical drama.

Sharing the poster of the movie, the 25-year-old wrote, “CAN YOU KEEP CALM?!?!?!! I CANT????? CAN YOU BREATHE!!!! BECAUSE I CaNT!!!!!”

“If this isn’t THE MOST EXCITING THING idk what is!!!!!??????!!!! You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there’s no one better than Zoya Akhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies!” Janhvi added.

“And my sister!!! Khushi Kapoor,” she continued. “I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine.

Sending love to her younger sibling, Janhvi concluded her note, “I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies.”

The movie, an Indian adaptation of the Archie Comics, also stars Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan in lead roles.

More From Showbiz:

Dia Mirza reveals her son Avyaan underwent 2 life-saving surgeries post birth

Dia Mirza reveals her son Avyaan underwent 2 life-saving surgeries post birth
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek cheer for Agastya Nanda as ‘The Archies’ first look unveils

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek cheer for Agastya Nanda as ‘The Archies’ first look unveils
Ananya Panday dishes on working with ‘Liger’ co-star Vijay Deverakonda

Ananya Panday dishes on working with ‘Liger’ co-star Vijay Deverakonda
Salman Khan unveils first look from ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,’ shoot begins in Mumbai

Salman Khan unveils first look from ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,’ shoot begins in Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan shares sweet advice for daughter Suhana as she gears up for acting debut

Shah Rukh Khan shares sweet advice for daughter Suhana as she gears up for acting debut
Pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates one-month anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor

Pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates one-month anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor
Anushka Sharma opens up about filming ‘Chakda ’Xpress’ after giving birth

Anushka Sharma opens up about filming ‘Chakda ’Xpress’ after giving birth
Kareena Kapoor Khan calls baby Jeh ‘best man for company’: Photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls baby Jeh ‘best man for company’: Photo
Zoya Akhtar unveils first look of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer ‘The Archies’

Zoya Akhtar unveils first look of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer ‘The Archies’
Pics: Deepika Padukone leaves everyone gawking at Louis Vuitton’s 2023 Cruise Show

Pics: Deepika Padukone leaves everyone gawking at Louis Vuitton’s 2023 Cruise Show
Kiara Advani defends Karan Johar, says he casted her in his movie when she was ‘a nobody’

Kiara Advani defends Karan Johar, says he casted her in his movie when she was ‘a nobody’
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill grooves on Pakistani song ‘Pasoori,’ video goes viral

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill grooves on Pakistani song ‘Pasoori,’ video goes viral

Latest

view all