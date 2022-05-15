England’s multi-format cricketers likely to miss Pakistan tour: report

England´s Moeen Ali plays a shot during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between England and South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 6, 2021. — AFP

England’s multi-format cricketers are likely to miss upcoming tour of Pakistan due to busy schedule.

England’s white-ball players are to head to Pakistan on Sept 15, just 72 hours after home international summer concludes against South Africa.

Immediately after trio of ODIs finish on November 22, England return to Pakistan to play three Tests.

LONDON: England’s multi-format cricketers are likely to miss an upcoming tour of Pakistan to rest amid their busy cricket schedule, according to British media.

According to a report published in the Mail Online, England’s white-ball specialists are to head to Pakistan for seven T20 matches on September 15, just 72 hours after the home international summer concludes against South Africa, and then on to Australia for three further T20s to acclimatise for the T20 World Cup.

The publication said that multi-format cricketers are likely to miss the Pakistan series as there is no let-up from the start of the T20 matches until December 22 — and will therefore travel directly to Australia on October 1.

As per the schedule, immediately after the trio of ODIs finish on November 22, England return to Pakistan to play three Tests.

England’s final Super 12 fixture is scheduled for November 5, when they will take on the winners of qualifying Group A, most likely Sri Lanka.

But the presence of three Australia v England one-day internationals, starting on November 17, four days after the World Cup final at the MCG, mean that in the event of early elimination those who feature in both T20 and 50-over squads will either be forced to spend some downtime Down Under or potentially dash home for the shortest of breaks in what is an unforgiving 2022-23 calendar, read the publication.

It is worth mentioning here that after cancelling the Pakistan tour, England and Wales Cricket Board had agreed to play seven T20 matches in the country in September this year.

