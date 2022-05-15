Police develop sketches of woman suspected of facilitating KU blast suicide bomber

Sketch developed by the police of the woman suspected of being involved in facilitating the Karachi University suicide bomber. — Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Police say they have developed sketches of possible suspect with help of eyewitnesses.

Police say they've appealed to people to inform LEAs if they have any information about woman.

Sources say investigators of case are deliberating whether woman assisted in blast or accidentally met suicide bomber.

KARACHI: The search for accomplices of the female suicide bomber of the attack on Karachi University took a new turn after the investigation team developed the sketches of a woman suspected of facilitating the attacker, police told Geo News.

According to the police, the sketches — a copy of which is available with Geo News — said they have been developed with the help of the eyewitnesses. They added that the investigation is underway to apprehend the possible suspect.

The police have appealed to the people to inform the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) if they have any information about the woman. They added that the possible suspect can approach the police herself.

Sources say that the investigators of the case are deliberating whether the woman assisted in the blast or had she accidentally met the suicide bomber. They believe that the suspected helper of the suicide bomber took Rs500 from the driver who provided her with a lift.

Four, including three Chinese nationals, killed in Karachi University blast

Last month, four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed while four others sustained injuries in a car explosion on the premises of the University of Karachi.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), it was a suicide blast and was carried out by a burqa-clad woman, later identified as Shari Baloch.

The explosion occurred at 1:52pm in a van near the Confucius Institute — a Chinese language teaching centre at Karachi University.

The deceased Chinese nationals were identified as the director of the Confucius Institute Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai, and their Pakistani driver, Khalid.

Police sources said the van entered the premises through the Maskan gate of the university.