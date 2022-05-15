Madhuri Dixit turns 55, husband Shriram Nene pens romantic note

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her 55th birthday today, May 15.

Fans from all over the world showered the Devdas actress with love-filled messages and birthday wishes.

On this occasion, the Aaja Nachle actress received the loveliest message from her husband Dr Shriram Nene who posted an adorable image of the couple on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Nene penned down an emotional note. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world, my wife, my soulmate, my best friend!”

He expressed his love and wrote, “I love you so much and you deserve nothing but the absolute best. Wishing you a wonderful birthday and many amazing years to come, together #HappyBirthday #Soulmates.”

Madhuri married Dr Nene on October 17, 1999. The couple is parents to sons Arin and Rayan.