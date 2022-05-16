 
business
Monday May 16 2022
Reuters

FTX's billionaire chief says bitcoin has no future as a payments network

Monday May 16, 2022

Bitcoin cryptocurrency representation is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. — Reuters
Bitcoin cryptocurrency representation is pictured on a keyboard in front of binary code in this illustration taken September 24, 2021. — Reuters

  • Bitcoin touches its lowest since December 2020 last week after collapse of TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin.
  • Cryptocurrency exchange FTX's founder criticises bitcoin for its inefficiency and high environmental costs.
  • Bankman-Fried says bitcoin may still have future as 'asset, commodity, and store of value' like gold.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX's founder has said that bitcoin has no future as a payments network and criticised the digital currency for its inefficiency and high environmental costs, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

An alternative to the system is called the "proof of stake" network, where participants can buy tokens that allow them to join the network. The more tokens they own, the more they can mine. 

FTX Founder and Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried told FT that "proof of stake" networks would be required to evolve crypto as a payments network as they are cheaper and less power-hungry.

Blockchain Ethereum, which houses the second-largest cryptocurrency ether, has been working to move to this energy-intensive network.

Bankman-Fried also said he didn't believe bitcoin had to go as a cryptocurrency, and it may still have a future as "an asset, a commodity, and a store of value" like gold, the report said.

Bitcoin touched its lowest since December 2020 last week after the collapse of TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin.

FTX, which Bankman-Fried co-founded in 2019, was valued at $32 billion in a February funding round, and Bankman-Fried himself is worth $21 billion, according to Forbes.

