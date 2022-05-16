 
Monday May 16 2022
Balochistan announces summer vacations schedule

School children sit in a classroom in a school in Pakistan. — Reuters/File
  • Educational institutions in summer zone of Balochistan to remain closed from May 15 to July 31.
  • Provincial education department issues official notification for vacation schedule.
  • Officials concerned directed to implement vacation schedule in relevant districts.

QUETTA: The government of Balochistan on Monday announced the summer vacations for the educational institutes in the summer zone.

Balochistan Secondary Education Department's secretary issued an official notification, stating that all the public and private educational institutes in the summer zone districts will observe Long Term Summer Vacation from May 15 to July 31.

The director of schools education and Balochistan Education Foundation (BEF) managing director have been directed to ensure the implementation of the vacation schedule.

