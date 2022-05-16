Karachi terrorist attack: Chinese premier urges Pakistan to bring perpetrators to justice

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. — APP/AFP/File

"We hope Pakistan will comprehensively strengthen security measures for Chinese," Li Keqiang says.

Today, Pakistani authorities arrested a woman trying to kill convoy of CPEC project.

PM Shehbaz assures to try its best to investigate the attack to arrest and punish the murderer following the law.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday said China prioritises its relations with Pakistan in its neighbourhood diplomacy, urging Pakistan to bring justice to the Karachi terrorist attack as soon as possible, The Global Times reported.



The Chinese premier called on his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif and said: “We hope that Pakistan will bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible, make every effort to deal with the aftermath, comfort the bereaved families and the injured, and comprehensively strengthen security measures for Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan to ensure that tragedies like this will not happen again.”

It is worth mentioning that earlier today, Pakistan's authorities arrested a woman who tried to carry out a suicide bombing attack on a convoy of a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. According to CCTV footage, the woman allegedly belongs to the same group that carried out the April 26 Karachi terrorist attack.

During the conversation, Li said that China is shocked and outraged by the April 26 terrorist attack at the Confucius Institute of the University of Karachi where three Chinese teachers were killed.

Li said: “China and Pakistan are friendly neighbours and close friends. China always gives priority to its relations with Pakistan in its neighbourhood diplomacy, and will, as always, firmly support Pakistan to defend national sovereignty and security, support the development of the Pakistani economy, improve people's livelihood, and maintain financial stability.”

“China is willing to work with Pakistan to strengthen strategic communication, promote the China-Pakistan economic corridor and other major projects, and strengthen personnel exchanges on both sides under the conditions of epidemic prevention and control,” the Chinese premier said.

Stressing that Pakistan cherishes the safety of the Chinese personnel, and will try its best to investigate the attack to arrest and punish the murderer following the law, PM Shehbaz once again expressed deep condolences to the Chinese personnel killed in the terrorist attack, strongly condemned terrorism.

“Pakistan will strengthen security measures for all Chinese institutions and personnel in the country to ensure that similar incidents do not reoccur,” the Pakistani premier said.

PM Shehbaz said: “China-Pakistan friendship is deeply rooted and bilateral cooperation has reached an unprecedented high level. Pakistan is ready to work with China to speed up the construction of the economic corridor, deepen cooperation on key projects and special economic zones, and increase personnel exchanges to bring more benefits to the two peoples.”

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, both the prime ministers shared the view that the "Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership" must continue to serve the vital interests of the peoples of the two countries, as well as the broader interests of peace and stability amidst the evolving regional and global milieu.

To this end, the two leaders agreed to enhance the momentum of exchanges to take bilateral cooperation to even higher levels.