 
pakistan
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Rana Javaid

Chinese teachers of Confucius Institute leave Pakistan, return to China

By
Rana Javaid

Sunday May 15, 2022

A security guard walks at the entrance of the Confucius Institute University of Karachi. — Reuters/File
A security guard walks at the entrance of the Confucius Institute University of Karachi. — Reuters/File

  • Director of Institute says Pakistani teachers are being asked to help in teaching the Chinese language.
  • Dr Nasir says institute was considering holding online classes and exams. 
  • Currently, at least 500 students are studying at the institute.

KARACHI: Chinese instructors teaching at the Confucius Institute of the University of Karachi have left for their country, the director of the department told Geo News on Sunday.

Director Dr Nasir Uddin said that the teachers at the different Confucius Institutes in the country, not just the University of Karachi, have been called back by China.

The director assured that the institute will not be closed, adding that Pakistani teachers are being asked to help in teaching Mandarin.

Dr Nasir said that the institute was considering holding online classes and exams, adding that currently, at least 500 students are studying at the institute.

The Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi was jointly established by the University of Karachi and Sichuan Normal University in China in 2013.

The institute is a non-profit educational institution which aims to teach mandarin, deepen international understanding of the language, and Chinese culture, and promote people-to-people exchanges between China and Pakistan.

However, the institute was recently in the news after four people, including three Chinese teachers, were killed while four others sustained injuries in a suicide explosion at its premises on April 26.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the KU attack was a suicide blast carried out by a burqa-clad woman.

The explosion occurred at 1:52pm outside the institute. The deceased Chinese nationals have been identified as the director of the Confucius Institute Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai, and their Pakistani driver, Khalid.

A banned outfit had claimed the responsibility for the attack. The security agencies have launched an operation to apprehend those involved in the blast but so far no major success has been achieved.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs Petroleum Division to keep petroleum prices unchanged

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs Petroleum Division to keep petroleum prices unchanged
The way you're crying shows establishment has blocked your number, Maryam Nawaz tells Imran Khan

The way you're crying shows establishment has blocked your number, Maryam Nawaz tells Imran Khan
Imran Khan wanted to turn every institution into his tiger force: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Imran Khan wanted to turn every institution into his tiger force: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
If something happens to me, Pakistani nation will seek justice on my behalf: Imran Khan

If something happens to me, Pakistani nation will seek justice on my behalf: Imran Khan

Country will turn into Sri Lanka if Imran Khan is arrested: Sheikh Rasheed

Country will turn into Sri Lanka if Imran Khan is arrested: Sheikh Rasheed
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan 'sincere friend of Pakistan': PM Shehbaz Sharif

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan 'sincere friend of Pakistan': PM Shehbaz Sharif
Rawalpindi matric board: Two exams cancelled

Rawalpindi matric board: Two exams cancelled
Police develop sketches of woman suspected of facilitating KU blast suicide bomber

Police develop sketches of woman suspected of facilitating KU blast suicide bomber
Our lives are in danger: Dua Zehra claims in video message

Our lives are in danger: Dua Zehra claims in video message
PM Shehbaz Sharif refuses to hike petroleum prices: Miftah Ismail

PM Shehbaz Sharif refuses to hike petroleum prices: Miftah Ismail

Two Sikhs shot dead in Peshawar

Two Sikhs shot dead in Peshawar
Badar Shahbaz appointed social media focal person to Punjab CM

Badar Shahbaz appointed social media focal person to Punjab CM

Latest

view all