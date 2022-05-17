 
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

PCB receives invitation from New Zealand Cricket to hold T20 tri-nation series: sources

Tuesday May 17, 2022

A representational image of the Pakistan Cricket Board. — AFP/File
  • T20 tri-nation series will include Pakistan and Bangladesh alongside New Zealand.
  • Sources say T20 tri-nation series will be played just before T20 WorldCup 2022.
  • Chairman Cricket Operations BCB Jalil Younis confirms the news.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday received an official invitation from New Zealand Cricket to play the T20 tri-nation series, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the T20 tri-nation series is scheduled to be played just before T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia which will be held from October 16 to November 13.

The initial plans for the T20 tri-nation series include Pakistan and Bangladesh alongside New Zealand.

Chairman Cricket Operations Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Jalil Younis confirmed the news. Sources claim PCB is yet to decide on participation in the T20 tri-series as the schedule has to be overviewed before any decision.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has constantly claimed that PCB has to move towards tri-nation series and has also put forward a proposal in front of the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding a four-nation tournament including England, Australia, Pakistan, and India.

