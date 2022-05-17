 
pakistan
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Govt decides to complete tenure: sources

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (C) speaks flanked by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (3rdL) during a press conference with other party leaders in Islamabad on April 7, 2022. — AFP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (C) speaks flanked by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (3rdL) during a press conference with other party leaders in Islamabad on April 7, 2022. — AFP

  • PM Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of coalition partners.
  • Participants of meeting decide to stay in power till August 2023.
  • Coalition partners assure PM of standing by him.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government has decided to complete its constitutional tenure till August 2023, sources told Geo News Tuesday.

The development came during a meeting of the coalition partners, where the country's overall political situation was discussed, with the prime minister in the chair.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, MQM-P's Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and federal ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar, Khawaja Asif, and Marriyum Aurangzeb were part of the meeting.

The participants of the meeting decided that the government would complete its constitutional tenure in a bid to take the country out of the economic turmoil.

Apart from this, the meeting also discussed the Supreme Court of Pakistan's verdict on Article 63 (A) and the situation arising in Punjab after the decision.

According to sources, the allies of the PML-N assured PM Shehbaz Sharif that they are with the party and would stand with them on every decision. They also advised the PM to take immediate measures to stabilise the economy.

Officials, who attended the meeting, say that the coalition partners advised the economic team to take immediate measures to stabilise the rupee. They also recommended that finalise the IMF programme.

The newly formed government is under pressure due to the economic situation as the dollar keeps reaching historic highs daily, while PTI Chairman Imran Khan has repeatedly demanded snap elections.

In a major development, the SC today ruled that the votes of dissident members of the Parliament (MPs), cast against their parliamentary party's directives, cannot be counted.

The five-member larger bench announced a split decision. The majority of judges, including Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, refused to allow parliamentarians from voting against the party directives under the four instances mentioned in Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

Although no PTI member voted for Shehbaz during the prime minister's election, several party members had voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the Punjab chief minister election — leaving his fate hanging in the balance.

More From Pakistan:

Now hear PM Shehbaz's corruption cases, Imran urges SC after Article 63(A) verdict

Now hear PM Shehbaz's corruption cases, Imran urges SC after Article 63(A) verdict
'Resign, majority lost,' PTI leaders tell PM Shebaz, Punjab CM Hamza after SC verdict

'Resign, majority lost,' PTI leaders tell PM Shebaz, Punjab CM Hamza after SC verdict
Experts weigh in on Supreme Court’s interpretation of Article 63(A)

Experts weigh in on Supreme Court’s interpretation of Article 63(A)
Wildlife officials demand legislation to protect forests from TikTokers

Wildlife officials demand legislation to protect forests from TikTokers
NCA gives clean chit to Farhan Junejo in £8 million money-laundering case assisted by ARU

NCA gives clean chit to Farhan Junejo in £8 million money-laundering case assisted by ARU
Akbar Chaudhry's journey in comedy

Akbar Chaudhry's journey in comedy
Elections to take place after reforms: Fazl

Elections to take place after reforms: Fazl
Govt will need to import 3m tonnes of wheat, warns trade body

Govt will need to import 3m tonnes of wheat, warns trade body
Crisis 2022: What does the PML-N need to do?

Crisis 2022: What does the PML-N need to do?
Security forces gun down two wanted terrorists in North Waziristan operation

Security forces gun down two wanted terrorists in North Waziristan operation
Hanif Abbasi appointment case: Convicted person cannot hold public office, Justice Minallah says

Hanif Abbasi appointment case: Convicted person cannot hold public office, Justice Minallah says
PTI appoints former SSG commando as Imran Khan's chief security officer

PTI appoints former SSG commando as Imran Khan's chief security officer

Latest

view all