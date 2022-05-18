BAP decides to submit no-trust motion against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. — Twitter/Voice Of Balochistan/File

President PTI Balochistan Rind says party has required numbers.

"No-confidence motion against Bizenjo will be successful," he says.

Farah Azeem says that Bizenjo will remain the CM for next 5 years as well.

QUETTA: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Wednesday decided to file a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

According to President PTI Balochistan chapter Yar Muhammad Rind, the party members united against their leader Bizenjo and decided to move a no-trust motion against him.

"We have all the required numbers and the no-confidence motion will be a success against Bizenjo," said Rind, adding that the party will decide about the new chief minister after holding consultations with other parties.

Out of 65 members, the votes of 33 members will be required for the no-confidence motion to be successful, while the party needs 17 votes to file the motion against the CM.



Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that Bizenjo will remain the chief minister of Balochistan for the next five years as well. "The no-confidence motion against him will fail," she maintained.

On April 10, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was ousted through a vote of no-confidence.



