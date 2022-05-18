 
pakistan
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
NKNadeem Kausar

BAP decides to submit no-trust motion against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

By
NKNadeem Kausar

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. — Twitter/Voice Of Balochistan/File
Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. — Twitter/Voice Of Balochistan/File

  • President PTI Balochistan Rind says party has required numbers.
  • "No-confidence motion against Bizenjo will be successful," he says. 
  • Farah Azeem says that Bizenjo will remain the CM for next 5 years as well.

QUETTA: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Wednesday decided to file a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. 

According to President PTI Balochistan chapter Yar Muhammad Rind, the party members united against their leader Bizenjo and decided to move a no-trust motion against him. 

"We have all the required numbers and the no-confidence motion will be a success against Bizenjo," said Rind, adding that the party will decide about the new chief minister after holding consultations with other parties. 

Out of 65 members, the votes of 33 members will be required for the no-confidence motion to be successful, while the party needs 17 votes to file the motion against the CM.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that Bizenjo will remain the chief minister of Balochistan for the next five years as well. "The no-confidence motion against him will fail," she maintained.

On April 10, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was ousted through a vote of no-confidence.

More to follow. 

More From Pakistan:

Back to the drawing board: Who will win a re-election for CM Punjab?

Back to the drawing board: Who will win a re-election for CM Punjab?
PM convenes emergency meeting after country reports three polio cases

PM convenes emergency meeting after country reports three polio cases
Getting the curriculum right this time around

Getting the curriculum right this time around
Govt sacks Mushtaq Mahar as Sindh IG

Govt sacks Mushtaq Mahar as Sindh IG
Karachi matric exams: 10th grade's computer studies paper 'leaked' on social media

Karachi matric exams: 10th grade's computer studies paper 'leaked' on social media
PTI dissident MPAs case: ECP ruling expected today

PTI dissident MPAs case: ECP ruling expected today
Karachi Saddar blast: Law enforcers kill two suspected terrorists in Mauripur operation

Karachi Saddar blast: Law enforcers kill two suspected terrorists in Mauripur operation
Asif Zardari only obstacle in early polls: Sheikh Rasheed

Asif Zardari only obstacle in early polls: Sheikh Rasheed
Bilawal Bhutto on maiden US visit as FM for global food security meeting

Bilawal Bhutto on maiden US visit as FM for global food security meeting
Confucius Institute to resume classes online from May 23

Confucius Institute to resume classes online from May 23
Govt decides to complete tenure: sources

Govt decides to complete tenure: sources
Now hear PM Shehbaz's corruption cases, Imran urges SC after Article 63(A) verdict

Now hear PM Shehbaz's corruption cases, Imran urges SC after Article 63(A) verdict

Latest

view all