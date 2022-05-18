 
sports
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Has Shaheen Shah Afridi started modelling?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi poses in this undated picture. — Twitter/iShaheenAfridi
Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi poses in this undated picture. — Twitter/iShaheenAfridi

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is in Britain and his pictures have become the talk of the town as he dazzles fans with his amazing attire and style.

In his latest picture, the pacer wore a faded black denim jacket paired with a black T-shirt and grey jeans and to complete the look, he wore black shades and a wristwatch.

The picture caught the eye of Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Retweeting Afridi's picture, Khan asked: "Modelling kab start ki (when did you start modelling?"

At this, the lanky pacer said he was trying to learn from Khan.

Afridi, one of the rising stars of world cricket, with 95 wickets in 24 Tests at an average of 25, is set to play his maiden first-class match at Lord's, having made his Middlesex debut away to Glamorgan last week.

The paceman is currently in Britain as he is playing in the English county cricket for Middlesex.

With input from AFP.

More From Sports:

How did Shoaib Akhtar break 160kph barrier?

How did Shoaib Akhtar break 160kph barrier?
Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's future captain: Darren Gough

Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's future captain: Darren Gough
PCB considers options to play tri-nation T20 series in New Zealand

PCB considers options to play tri-nation T20 series in New Zealand

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara falls off mountain, suffers serious injuries

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara falls off mountain, suffers serious injuries
PCB receives invitation from New Zealand Cricket to hold T20 tri-nation series: sources

PCB receives invitation from New Zealand Cricket to hold T20 tri-nation series: sources
Pakistan to invite Virat Kohli to play in Kashmir Premier League

Pakistan to invite Virat Kohli to play in Kashmir Premier League
Pak vs WI: PCB plans to schedule ODIs in evening due to heat: sources

Pak vs WI: PCB plans to schedule ODIs in evening due to heat: sources
Mountaineer Abdul Joshi raises Pakistani flag on Mount Everest

Mountaineer Abdul Joshi raises Pakistani flag on Mount Everest
After Kangchenjunga, Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif climbs fourth highest peak Lhotse

After Kangchenjunga, Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif climbs fourth highest peak Lhotse

England’s multi-format cricketers likely to miss Pakistan tour: report

England’s multi-format cricketers likely to miss Pakistan tour: report
Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi extends sponsorship offer to SLC

Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi extends sponsorship offer to SLC
Who is Sania Mirza's Italian dinner date?

Who is Sania Mirza's Italian dinner date?

Latest

view all