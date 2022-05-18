Has Shaheen Shah Afridi started modelling?

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi poses in this undated picture. — Twitter/iShaheenAfridi

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is in Britain and his pictures have become the talk of the town as he dazzles fans with his amazing attire and style.

In his latest picture, the pacer wore a faded black denim jacket paired with a black T-shirt and grey jeans and to complete the look, he wore black shades and a wristwatch.

The picture caught the eye of Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Retweeting Afridi's picture, Khan asked: "Modelling kab start ki (when did you start modelling?"

At this, the lanky pacer said he was trying to learn from Khan.

Afridi, one of the rising stars of world cricket, with 95 wickets in 24 Tests at an average of 25, is set to play his maiden first-class match at Lord's, having made his Middlesex debut away to Glamorgan last week.

The paceman is currently in Britain as he is playing in the English county cricket for Middlesex.

— With input from AFP.