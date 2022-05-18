Sindh revises timings for first and second year exam 2022

Wednesday May 18, 2022
KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced changing timings for HSC Part I and II in light of the prevailing heat wave, a notification from the Universities and Boards Department said Wednesday.
The notification said a meeting of the Inter-Provincial Educational Education Ministers was held a day earlier, with Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain in the chair.
Given the "hot weather" across the provinces, the committee approved the following timings for Sindh:
|Baords
|Existing timings
|Revised timings
|Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi
|9:30am to 12:30pm
|9am to 12pm
|Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad/Sukkur/Larkana/Mirpurkhas/Shaheed Benazirabad
|9am to 12pm
|8:30am to 11:30am