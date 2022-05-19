Pic: Alia Bhatt’s sun-kissed selfie marks beginning of new ‘acting’ chapter in Hollywood

Alia Bhatt is all ready to reinvent her ‘acting career’ in Hollywood with her debut movie Heart of Stone with Wonder Woman famed Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades star Jamie Dorman.



On Thursday, the Gully Boy actress took to Instagram to share her sun-kissed selfie on the move.

The diva mentioned her excitement and nervousness in the same post, as she is going to shoot her first Hollywood movie in days to come.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star penned down her emotions and wrote, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk.”

As soon as the 29-year-old posted the photo, a lot of her friends from Bollywood dropped in their wishes for the actress in the comments.



Ranveer Singh, her Rocky and Rani co-star, said, “To new frontiers! Do it to it!”

Arjun Kapoor also chimed in, saying, “International Khiladi.”

Her sister and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt remarked, “Life is now making possible what was absolutely inevitable!”

The actress' fans also expressed their excitement and left heart emoticons to the post that garnered around 1.4 million likes till the story was filed .