Thursday May 19 2022
Soldier martyred in South Waziristan IED blast

Thursday May 19, 2022

Havaldar Muhammad Sanwar, 39, resident of Jhelum was martyred in an attack on May 19, 2022. — ISPR
  • IED explodes in South Waziristan District's Makeen area.
  • Havaldar Muhammad Sanwar, 39, was resident of Jhelum.
  • Terrorist was also gunned down two days back.

RAWALPINDI: A soldier on Thursday embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near a military convoy in South Waziristan District's Makeen area.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the martyred soldier was identified as Havaldar Muhammad Sanwar, 39, who was a resident of Jhelum.

Following this, an area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the vicinity, the military's media wing said.

Terrorist gunned down

In a separate statement, the ISPR said security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on May 17 in North Waziristan's Mir Ali area.

During the intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed, who was identified as Muhammad Altaf, the military's media wing said.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorist's hideout, adding that Altaf was actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

