FM Bilawal Bhutto defends ex-PM Imran Khan’s visit to Russia in US

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto speaking during a press conference in New York. Photo: Permanent Mission of Pakistan to UN, NY Twitter

FM Bilawal says Pakistan is not part of any conflict and never wishes to be.

Says PM Shehbaz Sharif’s government should be given chance to solve issues.

Bilawal says Imran Khan should play role of a responsible Opposition member.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto defended in the United States former prime minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia, saying Imran Khan visited Russia as part of his foreign policy.



Former prime minister Imran Khan is repeatedly blaming the US government for his ouster. According to Imran Khan, the US voted him out through a no-trust motion because he visited Russia at the time of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and vowed to follow independent foreign policy.

During a press conference in New York, on a question related to former PM Imran Khan’s visit to Russia, Bilawal Bhutto said, “as far as the former PM’s trip to Russia [is concerned], I would absolutely defend him,” adding that, “[the] Pakistani PM conducted that trip as part of his foreign policy”.

Bilawal Bhutto said that no one knew that there would have been a Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“I believe it is very unfair to punish Pakistan for such an innocent action. Of course, Pakistan is absolutely clear as far as it comes to the principles of the UN [United Nations] of non-use of force and we stand by these principles,” he said.

The FM went on to say that Pakistan is not a part of any conflict and never wishes to be. "We will continue to emphasise the importance of peace, dialogue and diplomacy to resolve this conflict as soon as possible,” he said.

“We will certainly not take the side of any aggressor within this context,” said Bilawal, adding that Pakistan has its problems and has witnessed a decade of conflicts in Afghanistan.

Bilawal said Pakistan is now tired of this war as it has sacrificed its children, leadership, men and women. "Therefore, we think that through using tools of dialogue and diplomacy we can solve many problems”.

'Imran Khan should play role of responsible Opposition member'



Later, while talking to the media in New York, FM Bilawal lambasted former prime minister Imran Khan over his "undemocratic and unconstitutional politics".



"Imran Khan is not doing democratic, parliamentary and constitutional politics, however, he is heading towards politics of extremism," said Bilawal.

He said it is Opposition's right to protest, but Imran Khan is levelling false allegations against political rivals and institutions.

Bilawal Bhutto went on to say that if they revealed the way Imran Khan’s government was formed and ruled, he [Imran Khan] would not find a place to hide.



“Therefore, Imran Khan should play the role of a responsible Opposition member, otherwise he will have to [give] answer[s],” said Bilawal, adding that those involved in the crime of bringing Imran Khan to power will have to answer too.

PM Shehbaz's should be given a chance: Bilawal



Showing his support to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government, Bilawal Bhutto said that the premier should be given a chance to solve the country's issues.

"We need to find out the solution to issues while working together with every stakeholder and party," he said.