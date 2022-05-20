 
pakistan
Friday May 20 2022
Pakistan, China agree on phased return of Pakistani students to Chinese universities

Friday May 20, 2022

Pakistani students wearing protective face masks come out upon their arrival from China at the Islamabad International Airport. — AFP/File
  • PM discusses return of Pakistani students to their universities in China in telephonic conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.
  • Pakistani Embassy in China says two sides have worked out sending students back to universities.
  • Chinese premier assures keeping matter on high priority.

In a recent development, Islamabad and Beijing have agreed upon the return of Pakistani students to Chinese universities subject to the COVID-19 situation in China.

Pakistani Embassy in Beijing shared on Twitter that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the return of Pakistani students to their universities in China in his recent telephonic conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

"The unprecedented and extraordinary situation caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected students' educational activities across the world, including Pakistani students enrolled at Chinese universities, many of whom are currently in Pakistan," an official statement issued by the embassy said.

It stated that as a result of joint efforts by Pakistani and Chinese embassy, the two sides have worked out sending the students back to China in phases, as the Chinese premier assured to keep the matter on high priority.

The statement further said that Pakistan and China are finalising the arrangements for the return of first batch of students at the earliest.

The Pakistani Embassy in China also assured of pursuing the matter with the Chinese authorities for return of remaining students as well. 

