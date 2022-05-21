Govt's hands and feet are being tied, says Rana Sanaullah





Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference at the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad, on April 22, 2022. — YouTube/ via PTV News Live

Pakistan can overcome the ongoing economic crisis if IMF doubles the loan, says Sanaullah.

He says govt ready to complete its constitutional term, overhaul fragile economy.

If our hands and feet are tied, then the responsibility will fall upon those who imposed [PTI] on the nation, he says.

ISLAMABAD: Indirectly referring to the suo motu notice related to "perceived interference" by "persons in authority" in the investigation and prosecution of criminal matters against government officials, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday said that the government's "hands and feet were being tied."

Speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", Sanaullah said problems are being created for them amid talks with the IMF, then those who are interested in the matter of transfers and postings should decide.

“But if our hands and feet are tied, then the responsibility will fall upon those who imposed that group [PTI] on the nation,” he added.



Responding to another question, Sanaullah said that the country’s economic situation could be improved if the IMF doubles its loan for Pakistan and the friendly countries extend financial support to Islamabad.

He added that the government was ready to complete its constitutional term and overhaul the fragile economy.

The interior minister said that the government’s delegations will negotiate with the IMF’s team on May 24 and 25, adding that the situation will be cleared about the economy after the talks with the IMF.



'Talks with IMF going forward in a positive manner'



A day earlier, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Minister Miftah Ismail had said the much-anticipated talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were going forward in a "positive" manner, hoping that the economic situation in the country would improve soon.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the finance minister wrote: “With positive IMF talks underway, we expect a turnaround in the economic situation very soon.”

Miftah also shared the current account data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) last night, terming the decline a “good sign for external stability”.

“The current account deficit for April came in at $623 million, less than half the average for the first [nine] months of the fiscal year. This is a very good sign for external stability,” he wrote.