Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulates President Xi on 71st anniversary of Pakistan-China ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: AFP/file

PM Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Chinese President Xi Jinping on 71st anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties.

China and Pakistan are names of two brothers, says PM Shehbaz.

Leadership and people of the two countries have nurtured this evergreen tree of friendship over the past 71 years, he says.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended his felicitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the people of the two countries on the eve of the 71st anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties.

In his message on the auspicious occasion, PM Shehbaz said that China and Pakistan are the names of two brothers. The leadership and people of the two countries have nurtured this evergreen tree of friendship over the past 71 years, he added.

He paid rich tributes to the leadership of the two countries, who made efforts to transform this unmatched friendship into a cooperative strategic partnership, Radio Pakistan reported.



“No untoward incident, storm in global politics or jealousy could make any dent to this iron bond,” said the prime minister.

‘Culprits of KU attack to be brought to justice’

He said: "Our Chinese brothers and sisters were recently attacked outside Karachi University. We salute these and all others who sacrificed their lives for Pak-China friendship."

The prime minister expressed commitment to bringing the culprits of the Karachi suicide bombing to justice.

CPEC

PM Shehbaz said CPEC provides a strong foundation for economic cooperation, poverty alleviation, and connectivity not only for the two countries but for other countries in the region as well. This project is a symbol and guarantee of a bright future for the next generations.

He expressed resolve to take this economic bond, cooperation and mutual trust of the two iron brothers to new heights.