Saturday May 21 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PTI leader Shireen Mazari arrested in Islamabad: police

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Saturday May 21, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari has been arrested by Punjab’s anti-corruption department, Islamabad Police said Saturday.

According to Geo News, the PTI leader was taken into custody in a case related to the encroachment of a piece of land in District Rajanpur filed in 1972.

Mazari’s daughter, Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, confirmed the development saying that male police officers have beaten and taken her mother away.

“All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her,” she tweeted.

‘Anarchy’

Speaking to Geo News, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said: “They [the new government] is pushing the country towards anarchy.”

He further said that the authorities have prepared a list of people who are to be arrested as new IGs have been appointed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“Shireen Mazari’s arrest is the first step in this regard,” he said, warning that PTI Chairman Imran Khan can also get arrested.

'Cowardly act'

Condemning the incident, former governor Sindh Imran Ismail said the imported government is worsening the situation itself.

Meanwhile, former minister for parliamentary affairs Ali Mohammad Khan termed the incident a “cowardly act” of the coalition government.

“The government is not just nervous they are extremely nervous,” he maintained.

More to follow...

