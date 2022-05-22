 
sports
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

'Undefeated champion': Google Doodle celebrates Gama Pehlwan's 144th birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Screengrab of todays Google Doodle.
Screengrab of today's Google Doodle.

Google Doodle is celebrating the 144th birthday of great Indian wrestler Ghulam Muhammad Bakhsh Butt, popularly known as Gama Pehlwan or The Great Gama, to remember and honour his accomplishments.

Today’s Doodle has been created by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri.

Gama Pehlwan was born on this day in 1878 in Amritsar. He fought a total of 5000 bouts in his entire carrier and was considered the most successful wrestler of the last century. Staying undefeated for 22 years earned Gama Pehlwan the title of "undefeated champion" as well.

Undefeated champion: Google Doodle celebrates Gama Pehlwans 144th birthday

According to the description of today's Doodle, Gama’s workout routine included 500 lunges and 500 pushups at only 10 years old. In 1888, he competed in a lunge contest with over 400 wrestlers from around the country and won. His success at the competition gained him fame throughout the royal states of India. It wasn’t until he turned 15 that he picked up wrestling.

"By 1910, people were reading Indian newspapers with headlines praising Gama as a national hero and world champion," the Google Doodle blog said.

After the division of the sub-continent, Gama migrated to Pakistan and spent the rest of his days until his death in 1960 in Lahore.

Continuing his legacy, Gama Pehlwan's nephew Bholo Pehlwan held the tile of national wrestling champion of Pakistan for 20 years.

More From Sports:

Women to referee at FIFA World Cup finals for first time

Women to referee at FIFA World Cup finals for first time
Azhar Ali scores his maiden double century in county cricket

Azhar Ali scores his maiden double century in county cricket
'Aise kerty hain': Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan's Twitter banter continues

'Aise kerty hain': Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan's Twitter banter continues
Govt to replace PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, says PML-N leader

Govt to replace PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, says PML-N leader
Virender Sehwag declares Shoaib Akhtar's bowling action 'illegal'

Virender Sehwag declares Shoaib Akhtar's bowling action 'illegal'
Has Shaheen Shah Afridi started modelling?

Has Shaheen Shah Afridi started modelling?
How did Shoaib Akhtar break 160kph barrier?

How did Shoaib Akhtar break 160kph barrier?
Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's future captain: Darren Gough

Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's future captain: Darren Gough
PCB considers options to play tri-nation T20 series in New Zealand

PCB considers options to play tri-nation T20 series in New Zealand

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara falls off mountain, suffers serious injuries

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara falls off mountain, suffers serious injuries
PCB receives invitation from New Zealand Cricket to hold T20 tri-nation series: sources

PCB receives invitation from New Zealand Cricket to hold T20 tri-nation series: sources
Pakistan to invite Virat Kohli to play in Kashmir Premier League

Pakistan to invite Virat Kohli to play in Kashmir Premier League

Latest

view all