 
Showbiz
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Sarwat Gilani slays spectators in a glittery mint green gown at Cannes red carpet

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

Sarwat Gilani slays spectators in a glittery mint green gown at Cannes red carpet
Sarwat Gilani slays spectators in a glittery mint green gown at Cannes red carpet

Pakistan’s much-adored actress Sarwat Gilani walked the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in an exquisite ensemble while leaving everybody in awe of her.

The 39-year-old starlet looked ethereal in all glittery mint green long gowns by Elon. 

She rounded off her look with high heels and minimal accessories including earrings and statement rings.

The Churails actress was all smiles as she posed for the photographers at the event.

Take a look.


For the inversed, the cast of the Pakistani film Joyland is proudly representing Pakistan at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival along with the  director Saim Sadiq.

It stars Sarwat Gilani, Salman Peerzada, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Rasti Farooq. The film is produced by Sarmad Khoosat, Apoorva Guru Charan, and Lauren Mann.

More From Showbiz:

Karan Johar has legal rights to use Abrar Ul Haq’s 'Nach Punjaban', claims record label ‘Moviebox’

Karan Johar has legal rights to use Abrar Ul Haq’s 'Nach Punjaban', claims record label ‘Moviebox’
Kriti Sanon relaunches herself as an entrepreneur in fitness world: Photo

Kriti Sanon relaunches herself as an entrepreneur in fitness world: Photo
Sarmad Khoosat strikes resemblance to Andrew Garfield?

Sarmad Khoosat strikes resemblance to Andrew Garfield?
Abrar ul Haq calls out Karan Johar for stealing ‘Nach Punjaban’

Abrar ul Haq calls out Karan Johar for stealing ‘Nach Punjaban’
Ali Zafar reacts to being compared to Shehzad Roy: ‘I was a kid when he started!’

Ali Zafar reacts to being compared to Shehzad Roy: ‘I was a kid when he started!’

Indian singer Arijit Singh says he's coming to Pakistan: Watch

Indian singer Arijit Singh says he's coming to Pakistan: Watch

Sushmita Sen marks 28 years of being crowned Miss Universe with a nostalgic post

Sushmita Sen marks 28 years of being crowned Miss Universe with a nostalgic post

Nawal Saeed sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Nawal Saeed sends pulses racing with captivating photos
Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer welcome first child, shares pictures from maternity shoot

Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer welcome first child, shares pictures from maternity shoot
Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop teaser for new collaboration ‘Tum Ho To’

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop teaser for new collaboration ‘Tum Ho To’
Madhuri Dixit discusses how the Bollywood scripts have changed: ‘Golden era for women’

Madhuri Dixit discusses how the Bollywood scripts have changed: ‘Golden era for women’

Aisha Khan welcomes baby boy with husband Major Uqbah Malik

Aisha Khan welcomes baby boy with husband Major Uqbah Malik

Latest

view all