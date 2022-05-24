Elon Musk reveals he has a 'cheesy secret Instagram account'

 
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently revealed he has a "cheesy secret Instagram account" while replying to an old and prominent fan, Pranay Pathole from India. 

Some people were alleging on Twitter that Pathole's Twitter account was run by Elon Musk himself. To this, the software professional from India, who previously made news for being a youngster with whom Musk frequently talks, responded sarcastically. 

Read more: This 23-year-old man regularly speaks to Elon Musk

Pathole said: "Many people think that @elonmusk runs my Twitter account. And it's TRUE. He's a super busy guy, building rockets, making life multi-planetary, building futuristic electric vehicles, and digging tunnels. And somehow he finds time to run multiple Twitter accounts. YES."

The billionaire was quick to reply Pathole's tweet. He said that he did not "even have a burner Twitter account". While responding, he disclosed something interesting. 

He said: "Haha, I don’t even have a burner Twitter account! I do have a cheesy secret Instagram account, so I can click on links that friends send me."

Musk did not reveal the Instagram account's handle, however, leaving people wondering why the richest man on earth would need a "secret" account.

