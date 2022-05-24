 
pakistan
Tuesday May 24 2022
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Federal Cabinet approves Election Amendment Bill 2022

Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs the Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad on May 24. — PID
  • Cabinet also approved presenting bill to NA, per statement. 
  • It approves PM Shehbaz's advice to President Alvi to appoint governor Punjab.
  • ECP to launch pilot project for overseas Pakistanis, says statement.

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet approved the Election Amendment Bill 2022 during a meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said Tuesday.

According to the statement, during the meeting, the cabinet also approved presenting the bill to the National Assembly. It also approved the prime minister's advice to President Arif Alvi to appoint the governor of Punjab. 

"The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will launch a pilot project for the overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes in by-elections," read the statement, adding that the project will be presented in the Parliament. 

The project will be launched for electronic voting and biometric verification, while the report will decide whether the voting procedure was workable for overseas Pakistanis and if the verification method was applicable. The results will then be presented before the Parliament. 

