Wednesday May 25 2022
Ayushmann Khurrana speaks on ‘witnessing’ pain of north-east India’s people

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has admitted that he witnessed the pain of north-east (NE) people first-hand during college days.

Recently, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor has been going all out to promote his upcoming movie Anek, slated to release on the big screen on May 27. 

To note, the plot of the movie is based on the geopolitical backdrop of NE India.

While speaking to Prabhat Khabar on Anubhav Sinha’s directorial movie, the 37-year-old spoke candidly about his early college days where he was “called an outsider”.

For the unversed, Khurrana is half-Burmese because of his mother and half-Punjabi from father’s side.

“I must be 19, we had a Manipuri guy who called me Mayang (it means an outsider). I asked him why he does so, and he told me ‘you guys treat us as outsiders, so we will call you outsiders’,” he told the news portal.

Interestingly, the Andhadhun star described NE society as  “woman-centric”.

“Unlike the entire world, all the shopkeepers there are women, the men take care of the kids. Even my mum who was a Burmese, used to tell me. North east is way more progressive than the rest of the country and perhaps we can become like them if we connect them with ourselves,” he added. 

