Senior journalist Talat Aslam passes away at 67

Senior journalist Talat Aslam — The News

Senior journalist Talat Aslam has passed away. He was 67 years old.

Aslam was the senior editor of The News.

Talat Aslam remained associated with several leading newspapers and magazines of the country in his long journalistic career

Condolences pour in

Following news of his death, leading politicians, journalists and people from various background took to social media to express their sorrow and condolences.



Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, in her condolence message, said that it feels like her heart will burst with grief upon hearing that veteran journalist Talat Aslam just passed away.

"He was the kindest, funniest, wittiest, warmest soul in the whole world. His life was never easy, but he always bore all with a smile. May u be smiling now Tito."

The minister added that Talat Aslam was not just an old-school journalist, with the highest integrity, he was a seasoned English-language editor.

“Our journey mingled at the Herald, where he was anchor even though I was his boss. But he made us all his family, right to the end, wherever we were in life.”

Senior anchorperson Hamid Mir expressed condolences to the family and friends.



"Sad news. May Allah rest the soul of Talat Aslam in peace," he tweeted.

Senior journalist Amir Zia remembered Aslam as someone "known for his wit & kindness."

Human Right Commission of Pakistan said in a tweet that Aslam will be "remembered for his wit and warmth, and for mentoring scores of young journalists."

